Govt to focus on employment, value addition: Odisha CM

A+ A-

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said the state government is going to focus on employment and value addition on a big scale comparable to the best in the world.

The government will focus on bold industrialization, world class infrastructure, MSME clusters, Startup Hubs, and others.

Replying to the Governor’s address during the Motion of Thanks, the Chief Minister informed in the state assembly that the government’s resolve to carve out a New Odisha-Empowered Odisha is firm.

“There was a time Odisha was identified with acute poverty and calamities. Today, we are known for highest reduction of poverty in the country and setting global benchmarks in disaster management,” he added.

Informing that Odisha is the only state which has doubled farmers’ income, he said the government has brought more than eight million people out of poverty in the last decade.

This could not have been possible without bringing in significant improvements in the household income of the farmers of the state, said the Chief Minister.

“We are aware that the GenNext citizens of Odisha are aspirational. They want their State to emerge as a leader with confidence. My government is determined to measure up to that expectation and work hard for the complete transformation of the State by implementing the 5T Mantra,” said Patnaik.

He also informed about some of the ambitious targets which the state government is focusing on.