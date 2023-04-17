‘Govt forcing police to deny hunger strike’, YSRTP to knock court doors

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana party on Monday said that it would knock on court doors to get permission for Telangana Students’ Action for Vacancies and Employment’s (T-SAVE) day-long hunger strike at Indira Park, which was refused by the city police earlier.

Addressing the media after the political affairs committee meeting, YSRTP official spokesperson Gattu Ramachandra Rao said, “This is completely shocking and a sorry picture where YS Sharmila is repeatedly being targeted because chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is now scared of her fight and commitment towards Telangana”.

The YSRTP spokesperson said that the CM KCR’s treatment of those who raised their voices against his failures and fake promises was atrocious and dictatorial. Rao claimed that the state government is forcing the Hyderabad police to refuse permission to a T-SAVE hunger strike.

He said that the party is tirelessly fighting for the cause and the rights of the unemployed. “Not only is the state government silent and arrogant, but they are also depriving us of our right to fight and protest,” alleged Rao.

He said that it is shameful that a democratic setup does not let the partymen enter their own party office.

“T-SAVE was proposed as a common platform and we had decided to conduct a hunger strike, for a day near Indira Park. This plea was rejected by the city police. Is this fair on KCR who owes his party’s emergence and existence to public movements and people’s protests?” he added.

“Didn’t KCR also conduct protests at Indira Park? Why different rules for Bharat Sashtra Samithi (BRS) and other parties?” added Ramachandra Rao.

He said that the YSRTP will approach the court to obtain permission to conduct the day-long hunger strike. “We have the support of 39 social organisations and other political parties as well. When BRS can carry out dharnas in Delhi, why does it pose obstacles for other parties in Telangana? Isn’t it because they are scared?” said the party spokesperson.

The hunger strike was announced at T-SAVE’s inaugural roundtable meeting on April 10. YSRTP leader Sharmila had announced that her party will stage a hunger strike for a day at Indira Park to “bring this government to task” and put pressure and force it to deliver justice to the youth.