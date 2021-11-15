Govt is avenging Huzurabad defeat from public: BJP MLA Eatala

Hyderabad: Former Minister and BJP MLA Eatala Rajender today alleged that the TRS led state government was avenging its recent defeat in Huzurabad by-elections from the people of his constituency.

He claimed that the ruling party leaders were not supplying sand for the construction of houses to the residents of the constituency. He also claimed that the ruling party leaders were scaring the people of his constituency too.

Targeting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao he said that the CM was playing dramas on the purchase of paddy . He asked the CM as to why he would not care for the problems of the farmers of the state after securing their votes in Telangana.

He also said that KCR would also ignore the advice and suggestions of the agricultural scientists and farm sector experts. He said that it has become a habit for KCR to blame central government whenever he faces any problem.

He asked the CM as to how he held his party’s Dharna at Dharna Chowk after issuing orders for its removal few years back. He mocked that state finance minister Harish Rao was an expert in the distribution of money and liquor in elections.