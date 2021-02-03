Govt is discriminating against its employees: MLC T Jeevan reddy

Hyderabad: The congress party MLC T. Jeevan Reddy Today lashed out at the state government and alleged that it was discriminating against its own employees while simultaneously claiming that itself as an employee friendly government.

He made it clear that the CM KCR had got his seat due to the employees and students of the state. He asked the state government as to how it gave an interim relief of just 7 percent while the congress party led state government gave 27 of interim relief despite a deficit budget. Targeting the employees union leaders of the state, he warned them that they would never be able to achieve their demands until they acted as the stooges of the ruling party.

Source: NSS