Govt is discriminating against its employees: MLC T Jeevan reddy

By Mohd Aslam Hussain|   Published: 3rd February 2021 10:55 pm IST

Hyderabad: The congress party MLC T. Jeevan Reddy Today lashed out at the state government and alleged that it was discriminating against its own employees while simultaneously claiming that itself as an employee friendly government.

He made it clear that the CM KCR had got his seat due to the employees and students of the state. He asked the state government as to how it gave an interim relief of just 7 percent while the congress party led state government gave 27 of interim relief despite a deficit budget. Targeting the employees union leaders of the state, he warned them that they would never be able to achieve their demands until they acted as the stooges of the ruling party.

Source: NSS

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Mohd Aslam Hussain|   Published: 3rd February 2021 10:55 pm IST
Back to top button