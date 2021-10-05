Govt is giving grants for school maintenance: Minister Sabita

Hyderabad: State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy today said that the State government was giving grants for the maintenance of its schools across Telangana . She said that the grants were being released to 26,000 schools for the last three years.

Replying to questions raised by MLAs of the on maintenance of the government schools in Telangana during question hour , Sabita said that they released ₹38 crore during 2017-18 fiscal, ₹49 crore during 2018-19 fiscal, ₹46 crore during 2019-20 fiscal and ₹80 crore during 2020-21 fiscal for the maintenance of the schools.

Talking about the rationalization process, she said that they had taken up the process to identify the number of schools with more number of teachers and less number of students. She said that they would think of the recruitment of Vidya volunteers posts after the adjustment of the excess number of teachers. She said that they had schools spread across 10-20 acres of land in some places of the state and added that they had given orders to set up parks in the open land of such schools .

She said that the establishment of the parks would help them in providing food environment to the students of the schools. Talking about the sanitation Management of the schools , She made it clear that the sanitation management should be done by rural local bodies in rural areas and urban local bodies in municipal areas of the state .

She said that the Sarpanches of some of the villages had taken up the sanitation management in the schools on their own. She said that the head masters of the schools should lodge a complaint with them if any of the village Sarpanches failed to take up the responsibilities of the sanitation management.