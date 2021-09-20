Govt.is responsible for Singareni rape and murder: Revanth Reddy

By SM Bilal|   Published: 20th September 2021 9:28 pm IST
Hyderabad: TPCC chief A.Revanth Reddy said that.the state government was completely responsible for the recent rape and murder of a six year old girl from saidabad area of the city.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, he said that the tragic incident took place in a colony which was adopted state industries minister KTR and added that the minister should take up moral responsibility for the incident.

He alleged that KTR had repeatedly stated thaf he would attract hundreds of crores worth investments to the state besides ensuring the law and order situation in the state.

He alleged that cannabis was being sold in the adopted area of.the minister. He alleged that illegal activities were going on in the pubs of the stat

