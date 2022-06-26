Govt is taking revenge from teachers, alleges Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has alleged that the State government is taking revenge against teachers by issuing orders to submit the details of their assets every year.

The BJP president asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar as to why he was not declaring the details of his assets every year.

” At first, if KCR has courage and guts, he should himself reveal his assets and also direct his cabinet ministers, MPs and MLAs to declare their assets,” Bandi Sanjay demanded.

In a statement here on Saturday, Bandi Sanjay condemned the orders of the State government asking the teachers to submit the details of their assets and taking prior permission from the State government before buying any property or selling any property.

The BJP leader said the orders were issued with an objective to harass teachers and KCR was taking illogical decisions to harass the employees and teachers.

The employees are already facing harassment with the issuance of GO 317 for enabling transfers illegally. KCR is scared that the employees would create awareness among people against his poolish decisions,” he alleged.

Bandi Sanjay said the fresh GO with regard to disclose of assets was issued only to harass the teachers and employees.