Govt jobs in MP only for state residents: CM Shivraj

By News Desk 1 Updated: 18th August 2020 1:30 pm IST
Bhopal, Aug 18 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced that state government jobs will be reserved only for local residents, for which his government is going to take necessary steps.

Chouhan told reporters that the state government has taken a key decision that government jobs in Madhya Pradesh will now be given only to the residents of the state. “For this, we are making necessary legal provisions. Madhya Pradesh’s resources are for the children of the state,” he said.

