Govt making efforts for equal attention to all security aspects: Shah

New Delhi, Jan 2 : Emphasising that national security is paramount, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the central government is making sincere efforts to give equal attention to all aspects related to security.

The Minister expressed his views after releasing an inaugural issue of “National Police K-9 Journal” here. It is first such publication in the country on Police Service K9s (PSKs) or police dogs.

“National security is paramount and our government is making sincere efforts to give equal attention to all aspects related to security. The police dog squad can act as a force multiplier to ensure the safety of society, much like the way drones or satellites are used in the country,” Shah said.

The Minister said that the dogs can be used effectively to detect drugs and even in the fight against terrorism.

A special ‘Police K9 Cell’ was established in November 2019 under the Police Modernisation Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs with the mandate of ‘mainstreaming and augmentation of police service K9s in the country’.

The publication of Police K9 journal is another step in creating an ecosystem in the country to train and learn on augmenting this vital resource.

The journal comprises section in Hindi and English. Apart from security forces personnel, a few foreign experts too have contributed article to the inaugural issue. It is a biannual journal to be released in April and October every year.

