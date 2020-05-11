Govt Monitoring Bhainsa incident: Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said that the Government is monitoring into the minor incident of stone pelting between two sections of people took place at Bhainsa in Nirmal District closely.

Minister said that he spoke to the SP., Nirmal over phone and instructed him to take all effective steps and measures needed in this regard and necessary action taken as per law. He said that immediate action has been taken by the Police and normalcy ensured by taking required measures soon after the incident by the Police and Police Force has also been deployed. He said the situation is under complete control and urged people not to believe or spread rumours.

He said the people of Telangana State always maintained brotherhood and strongly believe in Ganga-Jamuna- Tehjib. As regards the incident of Rape reported and registered at Chaderghat Police Station, Hyderabad, he stated that stringent action is taken on the accused as per law by taking up trial on fast track basis.

Minister said that it is a heinous crime and is viewed seriously. He said that he spoke to the DCP., East Zone, Hyderabad on the issue and issued instructions for immediate investigation and strict action as per law to penalize the culprit in the court of law.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.