Govt mulling over to re-promote inter first year students

Hyderabad: The government is considering to re-promote the 1st year intermediate students in the wake of their poor results. There is a great amount of disquiet among the students for promoting them first, then forcing them for exams which were delayed and finally their failure. The officials of the education department are reviewing how to deal with this situation.

According to some sources, after getting the directives to re-promote the failing students of the first year intermediate the the officials of the education department are trying to find ways to deal with the situation.

There is widespread unhappiness among the students over the results of the 1st year intermediate. The private colleges are also giving support to the protest of NSUI and ABVP. They are holding the Board of Intermediate responsible for this situation.

It is being said that the Board of intermediate had submitted the proposal for examinations after promoting the first year intermediate students and got the approval for the same from the government.

Due to the Corona pandemic the students not only in this state but all over the country were under psychological pressure and in such a situation the decision to take their exam was not correct.

According to the sources the board officials will consult the government as well as the Council for Higher Education before making a decision to promote the students once again.