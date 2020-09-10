Govt must focus on health infrastructure, says Governor

Hyderabad: Tamilisai Soundararajan, Telangana’s governor said that the KCR government’s response to the COVID pandemic was “picking up now” after an initial lag, on Wednesday. She further said that the government needs to focus on healthcare infrastructures.

In a video press conference, she also said that being a medico herself she knows how difficult it is to serve in government hospital, which lacks basic infrastructure. She urged on the importance of government hospitals and said, “I cannot let a person die because there is no basic medical care”.

However, last month the governor has criticized the KCR government over bad COVID management and low testing. She had repeatedly stressed how the state needed to urgently ramp up testing, and made a slew of suggestions to the government. They included decentralising hospitals and regulating private hospitals to ensure there was no bed scarcity for patients.