Govt must reconsider conducting CBSE exams: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Amid rising cases of Covid-19, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asked the government to reconsider decision on conducting CBSE board exams, and advised it to consult all stakeholders before taking a decision.

Rahul Gandhi in a tweet, said, “In the light of the devastating Corona second wave, conducting #CBSE exams must be reconsidered. All stakeholders must be consulted before making sweeping decisions.”

“On how many counts does GOI intend to play with the future of India’s youth?” he added.

In the light of the devastating Corona second wave, conducting #CBSE exams must be reconsidered. All stakeholders must be consulted before making sweeping decisions.



On how many counts does GOI intend to play with the future of India’s youth? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 11, 2021

Earlier in the day Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank that its ‘shocking’ that the CBSE has decided to go ahead with exams despite parents expressing fears and ‘apprehensions’ about assembling at exam centres in the middle of the second wave of the pandemic. She said these ‘apprehensions’ are not ‘Unreasonable’, so exams should be cancelled.

She, in her letter said, “It will be practically impossible to ensure the safety of students at large and at crowded exam centres. Additionally, given the nature and the spread of the virus, it is not just the students who will be at risk but also their teachers, invigilators and family members who are in contact with them. Aside from this, by forcing the children to sit for these exams during a raging pandemic, the Government and the CBSE board will be held responsible in the event that any of the exam centres prove to be hotspots at which large numbers of children become infected with the disease.”