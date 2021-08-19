Govt must refund the money if Kokapet land report comes positive: HC

Hyderabad: The 149.95 acres of land at Kokapet recently auctioned by the Telangana government are situated near Osman Sagar and the Kokapet lakes.

The High Court issued orders to the government and HMDA to submit a report about the means to stop the rain and drain water going down the lakes from the government lands.

A bench of Telangana High Court comprising Justice Hema Kohli and Justice Vijaysen Reddy observed while hearing a case that if multilevel buildings are constructed on Kokapet lands then the areas around Osman Sagar too would be affected adversely. The court directed the government to submit the report after reviewing these aspects.

The High Court hinted that if the report comes positive then the court may issue orders to ban the construction work in the area. In such a case the government must refund the money it collected through the auction.

The Telangana High Court is hearing a petition wherein it was requested to exempt Tinagullapalli village private lands from GO 111. It is claimed that GO 111 is applicable in Kokapet. If construction works are permitted on the government lands then why are the curbs being imposed on private lands? Advocate general informed the court that the Kottapeth lands do not come under the purview of GO 111 and hence they were auctioned.

The High Court instructed the government and HMDA to submit all the records prior to the sale of Kokapet lands.

The court has fixed the next hearing on August 22.