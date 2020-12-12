Govt negligence is leading Mir Alam Mandi to horrible death

Hyderabad: Mir Alam Mandi, the oldest and biggest of all the markets in Hyderabad, currently lies in a pile of ruins, thanks to the monumental neglect by the authorities. That also continues to pose a serious threat to visitors and vendors.

The Nizam’s era building which is at the merge of falling is neglected by the authorities despite complaints by the locals. One of the shop vendore, nearby said, “Even though the matter has been taken to the notice of authorities concerned several times, no initiative.”

It has more than 40 shops

Spread over five-acre land, this mandi is more than 200-year-old and continues to operate mostly by vendors sitting at 41 shops made of tin-shade.

Just like the roof of ‘Mississippi Hangar’ in 2018 (known as Gowliguda bus station) the Mandi’s roof and might fall, claim the social activist.

As quoted by the Hans India Ismail a vendor said that people coming from different localities to the market pass through the Kaman (gate) of the Mandi which is also in dilapidated condition. A pillar support was given to the Kaman by the authorities earlier this year. But still chunks are falling. What if these chunks fall on someone? It may risk lives of people here.

However, it is said that the during the Congress tenure, there was a proposal to renovate entire Mir Alam Mandi, but still there is no initiative in this direction.

The regular commuters and the vendors asserted that the officials should take serious note of the issue.

Mir Muzaffar Ali, president, Mir Alam Mandi Vegetable Commission Agent Association said that the government should focud on the this present old market, while they are initiating several model markets. He also, said that the vendors who are running their businesses under the asbestos sheets are repairing the damages by spending from their own money.

The GHMC officials had come up with an idea of renovating the market a few years back, but the proposal was opposed by the members of the market. “There are 43 wholesale shops and more than 300 vendors. About 80 per cent of those running businesses own the spaces, and hence they opposed the renovation with the fear of losing ownership. Since the condition of the market and Kaman is weakening, the GHMC authorities should come up with a new proposal,” he added.