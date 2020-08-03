Govt officer arrested for assaulting wife, father-in-law

Muzaffarnagar: A government official was arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting his wife, who is an IAS officer, and her father over a family dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, police said.

Rajiv Nayan, who is posted in Gurgaon as a regional labour commissioner, was charged with attempt to murder, a police officer said.

Nayan’s wife, Shelja Sharma, was living separately at her parents’ house at New Mandi area following the dispute. He entered into the house by breaking open the door, and attacked Sharma and her father, who was injured, according to the complaint.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said the accused also threatened Sharma, who is a Bihar-cadre officer posted in Patna.

She also alleged that her husband had opened a fake Facebook profile in her name, Yadav said.

A case has been registered against Nayan under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 452, 352, 504 and 605 of the Indian Penal Code and 66B of the Information Technology Act, the SSP said.

He has been arrested and to judicial custody, Yadav added.

