Govt officer arrested for assaulting wife, father-in-law

Posted By Qayam Published: 3rd August 2020 9:47 am IST
arrested

Muzaffarnagar: A government official was arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting his wife, who is an IAS officer, and her father over a family dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, police said.

Rajiv Nayan, who is posted in Gurgaon as a regional labour commissioner, was charged with attempt to murder, a police officer said.

Nayan’s wife, Shelja Sharma, was living separately at her parents’ house at New Mandi area following the dispute. He entered into the house by breaking open the door, and attacked Sharma and her father, who was injured, according to the complaint.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said the accused also threatened Sharma, who is a Bihar-cadre officer posted in Patna.

She also alleged that her husband had opened a fake Facebook profile in her name, Yadav said.

A case has been registered against Nayan under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 452, 352, 504 and 605 of the Indian Penal Code and 66B of the Information Technology Act, the SSP said.

He has been arrested and to judicial custody, Yadav added.

Source: PTI
Categories
CrimeCrime and Accident
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close