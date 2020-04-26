Govt to pay 1500 to beneficiaries through post offices

Hyderabad: Telangana government has decided to pay the financial assistance of ₹1500 to all those white ration card holders, who did not receive it so far due to technical problems like inactive bank accounts and no bank accounts through post offices of the state.

State BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that they were making the payments to the beneficiaries through 24 post offices from GHMC limits. He said that those whose names were already included in the list , were alone eligible to receive ₹1500. He said that the beneficiaries can withdraw the amount by showing their adhar car or Ration card to the officials of the post offices. He said that they were taking steps to make the payments to 5.21 lakh beneficiaries through the post offices.

He said that 52000 beneficiaries had already received the amount so far. He said that the beneficiaries from different districts of the state except Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts could withdraw the amount from the specific post offices of their respective districts. He said that the beneficiaries from any district of the state can withdraw their amount from the post offices located in GHMC, Karimnagar and Warangal districts of the state.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.