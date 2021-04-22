Govt permits ICMR to conduct study on using drones to deliver COVID-19 vaccine

By Mansoor|   Published: 22nd April 2021 8:57 pm IST
ICMR

New Delhi: The Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday permitted the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to conduct a feasibility study on using drones to deliver COVID-19 vaccine, according to an official statement.

The ICMR will conduct this study in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, the ministry’s press release said. 

The ministry said it has granted “conditional exemption” from the “Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021” so that it can conduct a feasibility study on using drones to deliver COVID-19 vaccine.

This exemption will be valid for a period of one year or until further orders, it noted.

Source: PTI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button