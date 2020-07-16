Govt. plans to hire 2000 staffers for municipalities in Telangana

By Sameer Published: 16th July 2020 11:07 am IST
municipalities in Telangana

Hyderabad: Government of TS is planning to hire 2000 staffers for 141 municipalities in Telangana.

This decision was taken keeping in view of the lack of staff members in wings such as engineering, town planning and bill collectors of many municipalities.   

Review meeting

K.T. Rama Rao, Municipal Administration Minister also held a meeting on the recruitment.

It is expected that the recruitment will be done in the next two to three months.

New municipalities in Telangana

Earlier, the government had created around 70 new municipalities and 10 municipal corporations.

There is also a proposal to appoint environmental engineer for every municipality in the State.

