Govt puts paddy procurement on hold in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Dec 2 : Jharkhand govt has stopped paddy procurement a day after it started procuring the crop from the farmers.

Jharkhand Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rameshwar Oraon has asked to put paddy procurement on hold for 15 days. The reason cited by the minister is that the crop is still wet.

“The paddy is currently wet. The state government will suffer losses if wet paddy is procured. I was also a farmer and I know when the paddy will get dry. The harvesting of paddy has started in the villages after which it takes nearly 15 days to dry the paddy. If purchased after 15 days, the weight of the paddy will automatically get reduced by 5 kg,” Oraon said.

He added, “The state government is paying Rs 2,050 for one quintal of paddy and the crop should be worth the price. If we continue to purchase paddy, then it will incur losses to the government.”

The minister said that in some states like Punjab, harvesting of paddy had commenced a month earlier as that state has a different environment and the procurement process has been completed.

The procurement of paddy in Jharkhand had commenced from December 1. The government has fixed the MSP of paddy at Rs 1,868 per quintal and over that is giving a bonus of Rs 182 after which the farmers will get Rs 2,050 for per quintal of paddy.

Source: IANS

