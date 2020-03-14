menu
search
14 Mar 2020, Sat Islamic Calender
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending

Govt raise excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 3 per liter

Posted by Qayam Published: March 14, 2020, 9:29 am IST
Govt raise excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 3 per liter

New Delhi: Excise duty on petrol and diesel was on Saturday hiked by Rs 3 per litre as the government looked to mop up gains arising from fall in international oil prices.

Special excise duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 2 to Rs 8 per litre incase of petrol and to Rs 4 incase of diesel, an official notification said.

Additionally, road cess on petrol was raised by Rs 1 per litre each on petrol and diesel to Rs 10.

The increase in excise duty would in normal course result in a hike in petrol and diesel prices but most of it would be adjusted against the fall in rates that would have necessitated because of slump in international oil prices.

Source: PTI
Topics:
Top Stories
Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved