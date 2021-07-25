Govt ready to spend Rs. 80,000 to Dalits in state: KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has said that the state government is ready to spend Rs. 80,000 Crore to One lakh crore to Dalit families , who have only hands and feet as their own property (poorest of the poor) will be the first priority for the Dalit Bandhu Scheme .

The CM said that the Dalit Bandhu Scheme, which would be launched as a pilot project in Huzurabad Constituency, would stand as a role model to the entire country. It would free Dalits all over the country from economic and social discrimination, CM desired. The CM urged Dalit Public representatives, intellectuals; Dalit associations to work with commitment make the scheme a grand success.

The Chief Minister addressed Dalit Association leaders, Intellectuals, leaders, activists and public representatives who came from Huzurabad Assembly Constituency to Pragathi Bhavan here on Saturday to thank the CM for appointing Banda Srinivas as Chairman of the SC Corporation. On this occasion, the CM felicitated SC Corporation Chairman Sri Banda Srinivas with a shawl.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM urged that for the success of Dalit Bandhu every Dalit should work with commitment and dedication and in every Dalitwada one KCR should born. The light that emanates with the success of the Scheme in Huzurabad should spread not only in Telangana but countrywide. The Telangana Dalit development should be taken up like the separate statehood movement of Telangana.

“The Telangana people are heaving a sigh of relief, after 100 years of harassment under Kings, Jagirdar Zamindar, land lords and later the united AP rulers. We are correcting each and every sector one by one. Now Telangana is back on tracks,” the CM said.