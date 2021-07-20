Govt.relieves Praveen Kumar IPS, Ronald Rose given charge

Hyderabad: Government of Telangana today accepted the resignation of IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar. The top official has submitted his papers before six years of his tenure to complete.

The Government however given full additional charge of TSWREIS to IAS officer Ronald Rose, Special Secretary finance department.

Praveen Kumar is known for proactive programs for the students to excel in Gurukuls. The students of Gurukul institutions he headed have achieved better results. He sent his letter of resignation in a mail to the chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

The officer tendered his resignation for VRS and the Government agreed to it. According to information the Government has relieved Praveen Kumar from the services. He has six years more to complete his service in the state and made a decision to retire.

It is being said that the government may use his services to implement Dalit Bandhu program. Or the TRS may field the official, belonging to an SC community, for the Huzurabad segment against the BJP’s Etela Rajender.