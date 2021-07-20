Govt relieves RS Praveen; Ronald Rose is new secretary for social welfare schools

Hyderabad: A day after IPS officer Dr RS Praveen Kumar announced that he is quitting the services and seeking voluntary retirement, Telangana government on Tuesday appointed former Mahabubnagar district collector Ronald Rose as secretary for Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS).

In a governmental order here, the state government said that it is relieving Dr Kumar with immediate effect. Kumar had earlier mentioned in a statement that he had mailed his request for voluntary retirement to the chief secretary.

The same order mentioned that it is placing an additional charge upon Ronald Rose, the current special secretary to the government in the finance department as the secretary of TSWREIS until further notice.

A 2006 batch IAS officer of the Telangana cadre, Ronald Rose spent the initial years of his job working in the remote tribal areas of the state for the welfare of the tribals and their livelihoods.

After a few years as a zonal commissioner in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, he was posted as the district collector of Nizamabad and then, for Mahabubnagar. He had tremendously contributed to the fields of health, education and women’s welfare in both the districts.

Among his noteworthy achievements is making several areas in Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad open defecation-free. Successful water harvesting, afforestation drives in these districts are also to be credited to this enterprising IAS officer.