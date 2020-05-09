Govt request Twitter to block BJP MP’s ‘terror & Islam’ tweet

NEW DELHI: The ruling NDA government has asked microblogging site Twitter to effectively remove BJP MP Tejasvi Surya’s derogatory tweet from 2015 linking terrorism to Islam, reports News18.

Known to be a favourite of PM Modi, the Bengaluru MP’s demeaning tweets drew much flak globally for the saffron party.

“In short: true, terror has no religion,” Surya’s tweet said. “But the terrorist definitely has a religion, and in most cases it’s Islam”.

The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) had reportedly made the request to Twitter on April 28 to ‘withheld’ Surya’s tweet from viewing in India citing Section 69A of the IT Act.

Surya’s message is one among the 121 objectionable tweets that have been asked to be removed from the site.

Another set of defamatory and insulting tweets against the Arab women by the 29- year Member of Parliament surfaced on social media from 2015, triggering severe backlash from Arab nationals.

The ruling saffron party was forced to delete the ‘misogynistic post’ on Arab women after he was slammed, especially by Dubai-based businesswoman Noora AlGhurair, Kuwaiti lawyer and Director of International Human Rights Mejbel Al Sharika, and even Sharjah royal family member Princess Hend Al Qassimi.

His tweet had read, “95% Arab women have never had an orgasm in the last few hundred years. Every mother has produced kids as act of sex and not love.”

Pity Ur upbringing @Tejasvi_Surya that respect for women couldn’t be instilled in U despite India having some great female leaders .Please note if someday the govt bestows a foreign ministry to you, avoid travelling to Arab lands. You are not welcome here. This will be remembered pic.twitter.com/KJJlqJL5tR — Noora AlGhurair (@AlGhurair98) April 19, 2020

UAE law applies on nationals and non-nationals in terms of hate speech. pic.twitter.com/bWN3StUkRN — Princess Hend Al Qassimi (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) April 20, 2020

