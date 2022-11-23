Govt schemes must be delivered to Minorities: Syed Shahzadi

Karimnagar: The member of the National Minority Commission Syeda Shahzadi instructed the departments that the schemes designed for the development and welfare of minorities by the central and state governments should be delivered to the deserving minorities.

A review meeting for the Prime Minister’s 15-point program was held at Collectorate conference hall, on Tuesday under the leadership of the Minority Welfare Department, member of the National Minority Commission, Syed Shahzadi, along with the district officials of various departments where the implementation of 15-point programme and other the related issues regarding the schemes introduced by the central and state governments for minorities was discussed.

Speaking on this occasion, Shahzadi insisted that appropriate nutritious food should be provided as per the menu in the minority residential schools. She suggested to include beetroot in the diet of residential schools for the health of the students. She further said that the minorities should be given priority in the training and employment awareness programs being provided by the employment department.

She further directed the officials to review the performance of the staff at the local level and make it possible for the welfare schemes of the central and state governments to be accessible to the deserving people. Measures should be taken to check the health of the students every month, apart from this, she has advised the students to exercise every day.

Shahzadi instructed the mosque committees to construct blocking boundaries to prevent any illegal occupation of lands of mosques and dargahs. Urdu should be included on the signboards of government offices in Muslim populated areas, she added.

In this program, District Collector RV Karnan, Police Commissioner V. Satyanarayan, district officials and others participated.