Govt seeks farmers’ objections, suggestions on farm laws

New Delhi, Dec 2 : In a bid to address the worries of the farmers, who are on the streets since last week to oppose the newly passed farm laws, the Central government on Tuesday sought their objections as well as suggestions in writing, even as the talks between the leaders of the farmers’ groups and the government held earlier in the day ended inconclusively.

The government has asked the farmers to submit the written document on Wednesday, so that it could be taken up for discussion on Thursday.

The government suggested the farmers’ groups to make themselves properly acquainted with the new laws and thereafter point out their areas of concerns.

On Tuesday, leaders and representatives of farmers’ groups held a meeting with the Agriculture Ministry officials at the Vigyan Bhawan in which several Union Ministers, including Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, were present.

A fourth round of talks between the agitating farmers and the government is now expected to be held on Thursday (December 3).

Besides Tomar, Railway and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash along with representatives of farmers’ organisations from Punjab and Haryana sat together for talks on Tuesday noon.

During the meeting, the Union Ministers conveyed to the farmers the benefits of the Acts brought to improve the agricultural sector.

The farmers’ representatives, however, termed the laws as contrary to their interests.

Meanwhile, Tomar has proposed to set up an expert committee to discuss the issues of farmers further, so that they can be resolved by mutual consent.

The farmers’ representatives, however, rejected the government’s proposal to constitute a committee, maintaining that all the delegates will go through further discussions to resolve the matter.

“It has been suggested by the government to the representatives of farmers’ union to identify the specific issues related to farm reform acts and share with the government on December 2, 2020 for consideration. These issues will be discussed during the fourth round of meeting to be held on December 3, 2020,” an Agriculture Ministry statement said.

The government has assured that it is always committed to protect the interest of farmers and is always open for discussions for farmers’ welfare.

“Various issues related to farm reform acts were discussed at length and talks were held in a cordial atmosphere,” the statement said.

The over three-hour-long dialogue between a group of more than 32 farmer union leaders and the government remained inconclusive.

The farmers declared that they will continue their protest and the agitation will be strengthened day by day until the government agrees to their demand.

Farmer leaders, however, said the meeting was peaceful but the government was not ready to repeal its three farm laws, and proposed to form a committee to study and clarify law-related misconceptions to resolve the ongoing deadlock

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.