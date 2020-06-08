Govt should change its policies to contain COVID-19 : Governor

Hyderabad: The governor of the state Tamilisai Soundararajan today made it clear that the state government should change its policies to effectively contain the spread of Covid 19 virus in the state. She said that although the state government is conducting the tests as per ICMR norms , She said that there was a need to increase them in the state.

Governor said that she was confident that the state government would follow his suggestions and increase the number of the tests in the state. She made these remarks after visiting NIMS hospital in the state. She observed the infrastructure available in the hospital and interacted with the hospital staff during her visit . She also held a meeting with them later. Speaking on the occasion she said that she had visited the hospital to I still confidence among the doctors and Para medical staff involved in the treatment of Covid 19 patients and suspects.

She urged the people of the state to not worry about the virus and added that the state government was with the people of the state. A total of four professors, 8 resident doctors and 8 para medical staff of the hospital tested positive to the deadly virus.

