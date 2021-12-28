Govt signs MoU with Apollo hospitals to establish multi-specialty hospital in Jammu

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Apollo hospitals to establish a multi-specialty hospital in Jammu, informed the office of Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a series of tweets, Manoj Singh said, “Another major milestone for Jammu and Kashmir. The govt signed MoU with Apollo Hospitals. The world-renowned healthcare company establishes a multi-specialty hospital in Jammu. Besides, providing the best healthcare facilities, the venture will bring huge direct and indirect employment opportunities.”

Sinha informed, “In the first phase Apollo will set up a 250-bed hospital. Well-known for clinical excellence, Apollo has a robust presence across the healthcare ecosystem, providing high-quality, patient-focused medical care.”

LG of JK said, “We have embarked on a new journey of development and socio-economic growth, which will take Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory to levels never seen before. With greater industry engagement and greater investment Jammu and Kashmir will grow from strength to strength in the years to come.”