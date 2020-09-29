Govt spent over 67K crore on Hyderabad for development works: KTR

Hyderabad: The government spent over Rs 67,000 crore on Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region, claimed K.T Rama Rao (KTR), the Minister of MA&UD, Industries and IT&C. In a meeting with the region’s elected representatives, including MLAs and corporators, KTR said that several developmental works have been taken up with the said amount.

Speaking on the undertaken development in the state, KTR stated that all the details of the development work executed during the last five years by the ruling TRS party would be compiled into a report titled as ‘Pragathi Nivedika,’ that is to be released shortly.

With the elections fast approaching in Hyderabad and neighbouring districts, KTR also directed all the Corporators and elected public representatives to explain the citizens in detail about all the works taken up by the ruling TRS for the public good.

Educate people of Hyderabad and districts about Dharani portal, KTR said

Assuring that all long-standing issues of ownership rights of non-agricultural properties would be sorted out, the KTR said awareness had to be created among citizens regarding the Dharani portal and the exercise being taken up by the Government.

The State had temporarily put the registration process on hold due to impending the launch of the portal. The Dharani portal will act as a key window for all revenue transactions, beginning October 25. The portal will have all the information of landed properties to facilitate smooth transactions of all revenue deals.

“The Tahsildars, Deputy Tahsildars and Sub-Registrars would be equipped with necessary training in completing the registration process and mutation process online,” Hyderabad’s KTR said in a review meeting held on Saturday, in Hyderabad. He also assured that the government will soon address all the property-related issues that are currently put on hold.

No scope for middlemen in Hyderabad: KTR

The State Government had already launched an exercise for people to voluntarily register details pertaining to non-agricultural properties on the Dharani website. Minister stated that there would be complete transparency in the process and there would be no scope for middlemen or agents in the exercise and people need not pay a single rupee.

KTR appeals graduate to enroll in MLC elections: Hyderabad

Furthermore, speaking on the forthcoming Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Mahabubnagar Graduates MLC elections enrollment from October 1, the MA& UD Minister appealed all the graduates to enroll their names in the voters list.

KTR also urged that efforts should be made to improve the poll percentage in Hyderabad for MLC elections by enrolling all graduates as voters.

After the meeting, KTR also launched the distribution of Bathukamma sarees at Haritha Plaza, Begumpet.