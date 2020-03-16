UP govt taking all possible steps to fight coronavirus: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has taken all possible steps to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday.

“The Uttar Pradesh government has taken all possible steps, as advised by the Central government, to fight the spread of coronavirus. The Prime Minister has repeatedly said that prevention is better than cure and we are following the same and spreading awareness about it,” Adityanath told reporters here.

“We are conducting training for the doctors and para-medical staff. More than 1 lakh Anganwadi and Asha workers have been trained as well as four thousand doctors. UNICEF and WHO are also helping us in the training,” he said.

“We have 1,268-bed isolations wards as of now and it can be expanded if the need arises. We have also assured the availability of masks, gloves, and gowns in each district,” said Adityanath.

He also said that the government has also taken several other measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

“We have closed all the schools till March 22 in which exams are not going being held and have ordered the closure of malls, multiplexes in GautamBuddha Nagar, Agra, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, other districts along the Nepal border. Mass gatherings should also be avoided in these areas,” Adityanath said.

A total of 110 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals, have been confirmed across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.