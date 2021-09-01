Govt.taking all precautions to contain COVID-19 virus: Health director

Hyderabad: The director of the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) Dr. G Srinivas Rao today said that they were taking full proof and strict steps for the prevention of corona virus in Telangana.

Speaking to media persons at his office, Srinivas said that the percentage of mortality rate of the Covid virus was just 0.5 percent. He said that the recovery rate of the Covid patients was 98.5 percent . He further said that the virus had affected only 3 percent of the children between the age group of 1 to 10 years and added that only 13 percent of the Children below the age group of 20 years became the victims of the virus .

He revealed that 73 percent of the Covid affected persons were between the age group of 20 to 65 years. He made it clear that the children, who are affected with the Covid virus, would recover completely.

He said that the districts, where the severity of the virus was very high, had now come under control. Referring to the findings of sero survey, he said that the sero survey had stated that 63 percent of the adults of the state and 50 percent of the children had been affected with the Covid virus. He said that the Covid cases were reporting in large numbers in Kerala state and added that 70 percent of the total positive cases of the country were from Kerala.

He attributed the steep increase in the number of the cases of the virus in Kerala to Organization of various festivals. He also set aside the rumours of the attack of the third wave in the state. He urged the politicians of the state to take up public health as their responsibility and work hard to improve it