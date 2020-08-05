Govt. to act stringently against the Private hospitals: KCR

Hyderabad: The state cabinet on Wednesday has decided to act stringently against the Private hospitals, which are indulging in irregularities while giving treatment to the Covid patients. The officials concerned are instructed to conduct 40,000 tests per day.

The Cabinet which met on Wednesday decided has released Rs 100 Crore additionally to the Rs 100 Crore released recently. The funds for the Medical and Health department should be release monthly without fail.

For those offering free medical services in the private medical colleges, the government will bear the expenses for medicines, injections, and food.

The Cabinet had discussed threadbare about the Corona virus spread, treatment given to those affected with Corona, further strengthening of the Public health system. And other related issues.

The Cabinet had dwelled on the subject for two and half hours with experts, doctors. Medical and Health Principal Secretary, Commissioner, several heads of Medical and Health department were invited to the meeting to discuss the matter.

In this context, the medical officials have given details about the Corona situation in the State.

“The Corona virus which spread all the countries in the world, as on date, is on the decrease in all the major cities. Cases are coming down in Hyderabad also.

In Telangana State, the death rate is low and the rate of those recovering is more. Hence, there is no need for the people to feel anxious,” the medical experts explained to the Cabinet.

The Cabinet urged the people not to get anxious about the Corona Virus.

The Cabinet declared that the government is ready to give treatment to any number of cases whatever may be their number. The Cabinet urged the people that there is no need to rush to the private hospitals spending more money as the government hospitals are equipped with all facilities, medicines, experts doctors and the people should utilise these services.

The Cabinet also made it clear that the government is ready to spend any amount of money to ensure medicines, equipment and facilities in the government hospitals. In this context, the government had taken several decisions.

The Cabinet has decided to make available to the needy, in all the government hospitals, the availability of Remdesivir, Low Molecular weight Heparin, Dexamethasone injections, Favipiravir tablets, other medicines, PPE Kits, test Kits in lakh in numbers.

The Cabinet resolved that those who tested positive would be put in Home Quarantine with home isolation kits. It was decided to keep 10 lakh Home Isolation Kits ready.

The cabinet gave the authority to the Collectors to appoint staff in the Government hospitals on a temporary basis.It was also decided to provide 10,000 Oxygen beds all over the State