Govt to address demands of schools, colleges to restart: Sabitha

Hyderabad: Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy today said that the government will reopen the schools, colleges from Feb 1 as per Corona norms. The government has received 14 demands and appeals from the schools and educational institutions to be addressed she said.

In a meeting with managements of the schools and colleges she sought them to get ready to reopen amid Corona pandemic protocols. Later she Informed to media that the government has received 14 demands to be addressed.

We have asked them to cleanse up the institutions for the reopening following Corona pandemic norms she said. It is a second meeting in row as she already took stock of the same with other ministers yesterday.

The ministers in that meeting asked the officials to prepare and get ready by January 25 with reports in this regard. The meeting gets importance as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has given nod for reopening of the same from February 1. Those who cannot attend the schools should be provided with online classes she said.

The minister instructed to take up repairs, renovation of the schools and colleges if necessary. The minister asked the officials to prepare and be ready by Jan 25 with reports in this regard. Through cooperation by parents with nod and coordination by officials at all levels, we can restart she said..

