Govt to extend all cooperation to Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee: Khattar

Khattar was speaking after paying obeisance at Sri Thada Sahib Gurdwara in Yamunanagar, according to an official statement issued here.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th March 2023 7:34 pm IST
Haryana CM Khattar says Bhagavad Gita path of knowledge, peace
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Chandigarh: The Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee will manage the historic gurdwaras in the state and the government will extend all cooperation and assistance, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday.

“…If the Haryana Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee needs any cooperation from the (state) government, including construction of educational institutions and hospitals, it will be provided,” Khattar said.

Last year, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014, under which a separate committee was formed to manage gurdwaras in Haryana.

Also Read
Bhiwani killings: ‘Even if burnt corpses of Junaid, Nasir..’, Owaisi slams Khattar

However, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee — the apex religious body of Sikhs — has rejected the committee.

Khattar was speaking after paying obeisance at Sri Thada Sahib Gurdwara in Yamunanagar, according to an official statement issued here.

Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Baba Karmjit Singh felicitated Khattar with a ‘siropa (robe of honour)’.

During the occasion, Khattar also extended his greetings on International Women’s Day.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th March 2023 7:34 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button