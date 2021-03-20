Govt to increase scholarships for overseas education: Koppula Eshwar

Hyderabad: Telangana scheduled caste development and welfare minister Koppula Eshwar on Saturday assured raising of scholarships to students for pursuing higher education abroad.

For the students studying under the Overseas scholarship scheme (OSS) the state government spent Rs 589.69 crore, which benefited students from SC, ST, BC and minority communities in the state in obtaining higher education in foreign universities, the minister said, addressing the assembly here.

The minister also promised to examine the requests for increasing the limit of parents’ income up to Rs 10 lakh and also enhance the list of countries where students can study abroad under OSS.

“All the issues will be taken up with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao soon. We will make all efforts for a positive decision, after considering all aspects,” he said.

Responding to a question from members in the house during the question hour, the minister said about 3,676 students from Telangana have benefited from the scheme since its launch in 2014.

Of these, the government spent Rs 100.80 crore for 581 SC students, Rs 29.89 crore for 240 ST students, Rs 181 crore for 1,171 BC students and Rs 277.99 crore for 1,684 minority students.