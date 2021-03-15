Govt to introduce 5 Bills in LS, one for passage

New Delhi, March 15 : The government is all set to introduce five Bill’s in the Lok Sabha on Monday and move another Bill for passage.

Besides, External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar is to make a statement regarding recent developments pertaining to the welfare of Indians living abroad, Non-Resident Indians (NRIS) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) in the Covid-19 situation.

The revised list of Business of the Lower House also mentions discussions and voting on Demands for Grants under the Control of Ministry of Railways 2021-22, Ministry of Education 2021-22, and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare 2021-22.

Among the Bill’s to be introduced include the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which is slated to be moved by Home Minister Amit Shah to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991.

Reports of Public Accounts Committee; Standing Committee on Home Affairs; Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture will also be laid on the table of the House.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is to move the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021 to amend the Mines and and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

Cabinet Minister Sadananda Gowda is to move the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to amend the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Act, 1998.

Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021 is to be moved by Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani to amend the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Union Minister Mansukh Lal Mandavia is to move the Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 for the development, maintenance and management of aids to navigation in India; for training and certification of operator of aids to navigation, development of its historical, educational and cultural value; to ensure compliance with the obligation under the maritime treaties and international instruments to which India is a party.

Later, during the Legislative Business, Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot is to move the Constitution (Schedule Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to amend the Constitution (Schedule Castes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of Schedule Castes in Tamil Nadu.

–IANS

rak/dpb