Govt to provide a steady market for weaver’s products: Bommai

Belagavi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the state government will take all the necessary measures to provide a steady market and price for the weavers’ products.

The chief minister said this during his address at a meeting to discuss various problems being faced by the weavers, an official said.

Ministers Govind Karjol, Shivaram Hebbar, Shankar Patil Munenakoppa and other senior officials apart from the leaders of weavers community participated in the meeting.

Responding to the charter of demands of the weavers, Bommai said the government departments would be asked to procure their need for dress materials and sarees from the weavers in accordance with the capacity of the weavers, and a specific quantum would be fixed for this.

Marketing facilities on digital platforms too would be provided for handloom products through Handloom Development Corporation.

He has assured of a “positive response soon” on subsidy for professional weavers like that of Tribal Sub Plan.

The Chief Minister also said that the state government is mulling to impose a small cess on business units to provide various welfare schemes for weavers along the lines of Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Bommai has instructed the Revenue Department officials to take action on converting unauthorised habitations into revenue villages or colonies.

The Chief Minister further instructed the Pollution Control Board officials to take action to avoid harassment of weavers.

He has agreed to the demand of providing scholarship for students from weavers families, medical facilities for weavers and payment of a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to families of weavers who committed suicide during the Covid-induced lockdown.