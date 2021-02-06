Govt to release CoWIN version 2.0 soon: Union Health Ministry

New Delhi, Feb 6 : The Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday that it will release the upgraded version of CoWIN app which is currently supervising the ongoing massive vaccination drive against Covid-19 in the country.

Health secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, while reviewing the status and progress of Covid vaccination with health secretaries of states and Union Territories (UT)s stated that CoWIN 2.0 version will also be released soon.

The centre is currently inoculating nearly three crore healthcare and other frontline workers. The app, being used by officials, currently contains data of millions of such healthcare and frontline workers who are being administered the vaccine first. The CoWIN helps in identifying target groups, keeping a track of those to be administered the doses and preventing malpractices.

The application has four modules – user administrator module, beneficiary registration, vaccination and beneficiary acknowledgment, and status update. It provides three options for registration to the beneficiaries – self-registration, individual registration (an official would help by uploading data) and bulk upload.

An individual could self-register on the app with a valid photo ID, which can be one of the following: Aadhaar card, driving license, PAN card, passport, pension document, MNREGA job card, passbook issued by bank or post office, pension document, voter ID, service identity card issued by central or state government or public sector undertaking or public limited companies, or official identity cards issued by MPs, MLAs, or MLCs.

After the registration is complete, details about where and when they will receive the shot will be sent to the person.

However, the CoWIN app is not yet available for public use and cannot be downloaded from app stores. The Union government has also warned against fake apps by the similar names available on app stores, and has asked people not to download on register on such fraudulent platforms.

On the vaccination front, the Union Health Ministry asked state health secretaries to analyse the daily variation in the number of average vaccinations and take necessary steps to increase them. Bhushan advised them to ensure 100 per cent saturation of people who have already been registered on CoWIN.

The Covid immunization programme which started three weeks ago, has inoculated more than five Million of population with the first dose of vaccines. The vaccination was started on January 16 wherein 56,36,868 people have been vaccinated, as per the latest data shared by the government.

