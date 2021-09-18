Govt. to slap cases against those defaming KCR: IT Min KTR

Hyderabad: TRS working president and MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao on Saturday denied links with the infamous drugs issue. The TRS leadership is involved in welfare despite the opposition parties are mud-slinging and we will win Huzurabad bypoll. He warned of serious action with cases on the opposition parties if they make false allegations on the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Speaking to press persons at Telangana Bhavan here, the Minister accused the opposition parties of indulging in blame game. In what I am related with Drugs issue. I am ready for any test to take and there is no truth in the opposition charges.

He accused Revanth Reddy of involving in cash for vote case and how he got four houses in Jubilee Hills area. He also asked how Revanth who was a painter and worked in a printing press became so rich that he bought TPCC Chief post for Rs 50 cr as revealed by a congress leader.

What and why I would involve in the issue if someone uses it or not, he asked in strong voice.

Delhi parties are acting like street parties he said and asked why the YSRTP president Sharmila and Bahujan Samaj party leader Pravin Kumar not reacting on such false charges.

The opposition parties are creating panic and confusion among people on the welfare schemes and development.

There is no truth in the falsehood being spread by the opposition parties he said adding that the police and officials will look into the issue. The officials take necessary action on issues including the Saidabad rape and murder case and we have to take more measures to contain the same from recurrence, he said.

He slammed that the opposition parties with no other work are deliberately blaming the government on schemes of welfare. Stating that Huzurabad bypoll is a small issue and the TRS will win it, he said that the Congress lost its sheen as its senior leader K Jana Reddy faced defeat in Nagarjuna Sagar poll.

We don’t fear to any party and the BJP fearing to AIMIM he said and asked why Sharmila and Praveen Kumar are not talking against the Congress and the BJP. The Centre failed to keep its promises on tribal varsity and funds and the BJP failed to get funds.

The TRS leadership will file cases against the leaders if they make belittling remarks against the Chief Minister, he warned.