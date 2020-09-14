Govt to spend Rs 1000 Cr on development of missing, link roads in GHMC



Hyderabad: The development work of over 137 missing and link roads under GHMC has been taken up at a cost of Rs 1000 crore said Minister for Municipal and Urban Development KT Rama Ra, on Monday. The development of these roads is done under Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Ltd (HRDCL) an organisation established to take care of road development in the Capital region.

The Minister also said that so far 21 of the link road works covering a distance of 28.76 kilometers have been completed at a cost of 210 crore and the remaining will be completed within two years. The TRS government by now have have started four different programmes in the past six years of time. Under Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) 709 kilometer of road has been given for maintenance to private companies. The Rs 1800 crore programme will run for five years.

In addition to HRDCL the regular road maintenance programme is also going on, however several mega projects such Skyways require clearance from centre, he said. ” We have planned two Skyways, one on Rajiv Rahadari and the other on Nagpur road. Both require clearance from the Centre. For five years we have been waiting for 100 acres of cantonment land,” he said.

He added that while the State government is widening roads and adding more link roads in the city the Defense ministry is shutting down roads that pass through the cantonment areas.