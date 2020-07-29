Govt trying to attract FDI in infrastructure sector: Nitin Gadkari

Posted By Qayam Published: 29th July 2020 9:50 am IST
nitin gadkari

New Delhi: The Central government is making efforts to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) in the infrastructure sector, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

Addressing a webinar on road development in India, Gadkari said, “We are trying to get FDI (foreign direct investment) because in infrastructure 100 per cent FDI is allowed.”

The road transport, highways and MSME minister also said that talks are on with various pension funds, insurance funds and financial institutions.

“We are trying to get Insurance Fund, Pension Fund and dealing with the World Bank, ADB, BRICS Bank… We are moving very fast in this direction,” he added.

India had earlier revised its FDI policy with the objective of preventing “opportunistic takeovers” of firms hit by the lockdown induced by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Source: ANI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close