Govt urges HC to hold hearing on pending SSC exams

Hyderabad: The state government on Friday requested the High court of Telangana to take up the hearing of the case related to Pending SSC exams in the state.

The advocate General of the state BS Prasad made a mention of the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) pending before a division bench of the HC and urged it take up the hearing of the case.

