Govt. will appoint VCs of all state universities by January: Vinod Kumar

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will appoint Vice-Chancellors in state universities, wherever vacant, by the end of January 2021, Vice-Chairman, Telangana State Planning Board and the former MP from Karimanagar B. Vinod Kumar said on Wednesday.

Addressing at a seminar on ‘Higher Education-Post COVID-19 era’ organized by Hyderabad-based magazine Excel India in association with Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Vinod Kumar said the opinion on holding recruitment to teaching faculty posts in all universities in one stroke would be presented to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

He said the Chief Minister has permitted recruitment to nearly 1,061 posts in all universities. “Some States like Bihar have attempted to do comprehensive recruitment to teaching posts in all universities in one go and there was a need to ponder over this,” he said.

“Though the government orders were issued for recruitments in all universities, it could not progress due to various reasons. We will present the idea to the Chief Minister on bringing in legislation, if needed, for recruitment to teaching faculty posts in all universities at one stroke,” he added.

TSCHE chairman Prof T Papi Reddy, Commissioner of Technical and Collegiate Education Navin Mittal, TSCHE vice-chairman-I Prof R Limbadri, TSCHE vice-chairman-II Prof. V Venkat Ramana among other officials took part in the event.