Govt will comply with HC orders on NY, X-mas curbs: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The state health minister T Harish Rao on Thursday informed that the government is willing to abide by the High Court and its directions pertaining to the tightening curbs on gatherings on Christmas and New Year amid Omicron scare.

Speaking to press persons after launching an operation theatre and ICU facility at Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital (DDH) in the city, Rao said that we have to receive the order copies from the court and bring them to the notice of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to take necessary action. The government will comply with the orders forthwith.

Harish Rao further said that “On receiving the Court directions and going through the government will take a decision to control mass gatherings and festivals to avoid the spread of the virus”.

The health minister said that the Centre is yet to take a decision on booster dose and vaccine for children. While some foreign countries are considering the booster dose, the Centre is yet to take a decision in this regard.

The high court said that the government has to take all steps to check Omicron spread in the state. The Court instructed the government and officials to follow the Central government guidelines to check the spread of the virus and put a tab on social gatherings like festivals, programs, Christmas, New Year gatherings and Sankranti and other events.