Govt will ensure best of weapons and armour to soldiers: Shripad Naik

New Delhi, Jan 6 : As India faces challenges at borders with Pakistan and China, Minister of State for Shripad Yesso Naik said on Wednesday that government will ensure availability of best of weapons and protective armour for the soldiers.

Naik handed over “one hundred thousand bullet proof jackets” to Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane in New Delhi, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Naik said that the Government has honoured its commitment of protecting the precious lives of our soldiers fighting the enemy.

He said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi places high emphasis on the operational safety of our soldiers. Naik assured that “the Government will ensure that our soldiers will be provided with the best of weapons and protective armour and such requirements will always remain uppermost in priority.”

He also appreciated the manufacturers, SMPP Pvt Ltd for supplying the first one lakh Jackets, four months ahead of the delivery schedule.

Naik also said that the bullet proof jacket being supplied is an indigenous product under Make in India and the company is even exporting the product all over the world making India a global hub for supply of such defence ware in line with the Aatamnirbhar Bharat initiative of the government.

He said the jacket has been appreciated by our soldiers who are using them on the borders and in countering insurgency.

