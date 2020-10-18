Govt working to ensure better future for children: Hasina

By Sumi Khan

Oct 18 : Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said that her government is working relentlessly to provide a better future for children so that they can become the leaders of the country.

“Every child will be steering the country in the coming days by getting proper education. They will live a beautiful life. We’re working while keeping that as our aim,” the Premier said, while addressing a virtual programme marking the birth anniversary of Sheikh Russel, the youngest child of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, from her official residence Gono Bhaban.

Russel was assassinated on August 15, 1975, along with most of his family members, including Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu Kishore Parishad organised the programme at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).

Hasina said that the children of the country will be patriots, good human beings, worthy citizens, and serve the people and educate themselves with modern education.

About the Covid-29 pandemic that forced the schools to shut down, she said, it is very painful for the children.

The Prime Minister advised the children to continue their studies at home with utmost attention, and other activities so that whenever the schools open they can join without a hitch.

She also urged all to pay proper attention in this regard.

Hasina requested the guardians to look after the studies of their children along with ensuring their sports and exercise, and asked all to wear masks in any crowded area and follow health safety measurers.

Earlier, Hasina inaugurated the screening of ‘Bubur Desh’ (animated documentary on Sheikh Russel), launched the cover of a book titled “Sheikh Russel Amader Abeg, Amader Valobasha” (on the life of Sheikh Russell), unveiled a mural of Sheikh Russel and inaugurated ‘Shahid Sheikh Russel’ building at University Laboratory School and College.

She also watched a video on the activities of Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu Kishore Parishad, unveiled the cover of a book titled ‘Smritir Patay Sheikh Russel’, distributed prizes among the GPA-5 holders in the SSC, stipends and laptops among the poor and meritorious students.

Source: IANS

