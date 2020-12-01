Govt’s talks with BKU over, to continue in Dec 3 meeting

News Desk 1Published: 2nd December 2020 1:15 am IST

New Delhi, Dec 1 : Hours after meeting farmers’ representatives on Tuesday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar held a second round of talks with the leaders of the Bhartiya Kisan Union-Tikait group, and it was decided to continue the talks in Thursday’s meeting between the government and the farmers.

The talks, which began at 7 p.m. at the Union Agriculture Ministry, were held in a cordial atmosphere as Tomar listened to the farmers’ representatives attentively and asked them to submit their suggestions by Wednesday.

Addressing the media after the meeting, the minister said that the farmers had some apprehensions and “we have asked them to submit the issues and we will discuss them”.

BKU’s Ratan Mann said: “The talks were good and the minister has asked for suggestions which will be submitted.”

An over three-hour-long dialogue between a group of more than 32 farmers’ union leaders and the government remained inconclusive on Tuesday. The fourth round of talks will be held on Thursday.

The farmers declared that they will continue their protest and the agitation will be strengthened day by day until the government resolves the issues by agreeing to their demands.

