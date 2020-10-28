‘Grace Cancer Run’ by Hyderabad-based Foundation sets 2 Guinness records

Hyderabad, Oct 29 : Hyderabad based Grace Cancer Foundation, which hosted the world’s largest cancer awareness initiative, ‘Grace Cancer Run’, has set two Guinness World Records.

The Foundation had organised the run with over a lakh participants from 115 countries taking part virtually on October 10.

The records acknowledged by Guinness World Records are for accruing ‘Most live viewers for a female health awareness lesson on YouTube as part of Cancer Awareness Drive’ and for ‘Most videos of people running/jogging uploaded to Facebook in one hour as part of Cancer Awareness Drive’.

The recognitions were announced and formally bestowed on the Foundation by Rishi Nath, Adjudicator; Swapnil Dangarikar, Official Adjudicator and Sonia Chadha Nihal, Commercial Account Manager – APAC & India, Guinness World Records, at a virtual event on Wednesday.

Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli, CEO, Grace Cancer Foundation; Dr Hari Prasad, President, Apollo Hospitals Group; Dr Sathya Kalangi, Executive Director, Collective Power of One International; and Y Subramanyam, Regional CEO, Apollo Hospitals, were also present.

“A dream of creating cancer awareness conceived seven years ago has achieved unprecedented success and well beyond our imagination. What we accomplished with over a lakh participants in 115+ countries is huge and overwhelming and are enormously gratified with the fact that we could reach out and sensitize millions across the globe. The icing on the cake is the prestigious Guinness World Record, crowning our effort. I am humbled by Guinness acknowledging and presenting two titles for our feats,” said Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli.

“It is truly momentous for Apollo Hospitals Group to be part of a Guinness World Record, that too for a cause very close to our heart – cancer awareness, early detection and prevention. As Apollo Hospitals Group, Chairman Dr. Prathap Reddy always says, Indian medical fraternity will be the guardians of global healthcare, this initiative has taken us a step closer to that dream. The message on healthy living from the Grace Cancer Run is reckoning across the globe and the world is awakening to Indian medical prowess,” said Dr Hari Prasad.

