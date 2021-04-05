Gradual decrease in Engineering colleges in Telangana

Hyderabad: A gradual decrease is being witnessed in the number of engineering colleges in Telangana. The statistics released by the All India Council for Educational Education (AICTE) revealed that during the current academic year 86 engineering colleges did not apply for recognition and affiliation from AICTE. This clearly means that 86 engineering colleges have been closed down.

The AICTE officials said during the last three years the number of engineering colleges in Telangana has been decreased.

According to the AICTE record, during the academic year 2018-19, there were 363 Engineering colleges in Telangana and during 2019-20 the number of colleges remained is just 340. Now in 2020-21 the number of engineering colleges further shrank to just 277 which is 86 less compared to the last year.

According to the AICTE officials, the situation is not any better for the post-graduate colleges. During 2018-19 the number of PG colleges was 545 which decreased during 2019-20 to 519. Now in 2020-21, the number of the PG colleges which got recognition from AICTE is a mere 444.

Similarly, the number of diploma engineering colleges too is shrinking. In 2018-19, the number of such colleges was 203 which came down to a mere 155 in 2020-21.

The main reason for the engineering colleges being closed down is lack of admission in these colleges.

According to Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University officials, the majority of those engineering colleges which are closing are set up in rural areas. Currently, the students are preferring to take admissions in city colleges. Nonadmission in rural colleges is forcing the management of such colleges to close them down.